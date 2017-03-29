Veranstaltungen

„The Consequences of Ethnic Diversity: Impact of Positive and Negative Contact Experiences“

Vortragsreihe „wissenschaftsgespräche“

Wann: 17.05.2017 um 16:00 Uhr Wo: Seminargebäude der FernUniversität, R. 1 - 3, Universitätsstr. 33, 58097 Hagen Referent/-in: Prof. Dr. Miles Hewstone ( Universität Oxford )

Welche Chancen und Risiken birgt die zunehmende Diversität in Gesellschaften für das Zusammenleben von Menschen unterschiedlicher Herkunft und Religion? Der bekannte Sozialpsychologe Prof. Miles Hewstone von der Universität in Oxford wird in seinem Vortrag einen Überblick über seine umfangreiche Forschung zur Wirkung von Kontakten zwischen Mitgliedern unterschiedlicher ethnischer und religiöser Gruppen geben und hierauf basierend Rückschlüsse auf die Frage ziehen, welche Konsequenzen die zunehmende Diversität für das Zusammenleben hat.

Prof. Dr. Miles Hewstone: international renommierter Professor für Sozialpsychologie an der Universität Oxford, Großbritannien und zugleich Direktor des Oxford Centre for the Study of Intergroup Conflict

Veranstalter: Fakultät für Kultur- und Sozialwissenschaften Auskunft erteilt: Prof. Dr. Oliver Christ (oliver.christ@fernuni-hagen.de)

We are living in an increasingly diverse world, which poses some challenges and offers opportunities. There is now extensive evidence that contact between members of different ethnic groups is associated with a reduction in prejudice and an improvement in various measures of intergroup relations. However, this conclusion is based primarily on the impact of positive contact, and negative contact has been overlooked until recently, since when it has been claimed to have stronger effects than positive contact. In my presentation I first review results of some of my recent research, assessing the impact of positive contact in various forms: direct contact; extended contact; contact via social networks; and contextual effects of contact. I illustrate the policy impact of contact through a recent study of an ethnic merger between two previously segregated schools. I then consider the impact of negative contact, arguing that it is not very fruitful to ask which has the ‘greater’ impact, but, rather, that one should investigate how positive and negative contact interact. I illustrate current knowledge using a range of methods – experiments, social network analysis, cross-sectional and longitudinal survey analysis, and observational studies. I conclude that a broad approach to conceiving and measuring ‘contact’ is necessary, and that contact conceived in this manner is crucial to understanding the impact of diversity.