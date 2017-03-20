Veranstaltungen

Rubriken

From Nonlinear Eigenproblems to Neural Networks

Wann: 29.05.2017 um 17:00 Uhr
Wo: Seminargebäude der FernUniversität, R. 4. und 5, Universitätsstr. 33, 58097 Hagen
Referent/-in: Prof. Dr. Matthias Hein (Universität des Saarlandes)

I will present our recent work on Perron-Frobenius theory for multi-homogeneous mappings. We have used a refinement of this result to show that the optimization problem behind a class of neural networks for multi-class classification can be solved globally optimal with a linear convergence rate by our nonlinear spectral method. This is the first practically feasible algorithm in the area of neural networks which is guaranteed to find the global optimum.

Prof. Dr. Matthias Hein: Leiter der Forschungsgruppe "Machine Learning" an der Fakultät für Mathematik und Informatik an der Universität des Saarlandes
