Veranstaltungen

|29.05.2017 um 17:00 Uhr
|Seminargebäude der FernUniversität, R. 4. und 5, Universitätsstr. 33, 58097 Hagen
|Referent/-in: Prof. Dr. Matthias Hein (Universität des Saarlandes)
I will present our recent work on Perron-Frobenius theory for multi-homogeneous mappings. We have used a refinement of this result to show that the optimization problem behind a class of neural networks for multi-class classification can be solved globally optimal with a linear convergence rate by our nonlinear spectral method. This is the first practically feasible algorithm in the area of neural networks which is guaranteed to find the global optimum.
|Fakultät für Mathematik und Informatik
