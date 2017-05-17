Veranstaltungen

Scheduling Under Energy Constraints and Objectives

[ Hagen]

Termin: 02.06.2017

Intreressierte sind zu der Veranstaltung des Lehrgebiets Unternehmensweite Softwaresysteme eingeladen. Referent ist Prof. Christian Artigues (Toulouse).

Ort: Informatikzentrum (IZ) der FernUniversität in Hagen, Universitätsstr. 1, 58097 Hagen, Raum H05 (Erdgeschoss)

Beginn: 10:00 Uhr

Veranstaltungsdauer: bsi 12 Uhr

Prof. Dr. Christian Artigues, Head ROC Team, Laboratoire d’Analyse et d’Architecture des Systèmes (LAAS) – CNRS, Toulouse, referiert in einer Veranstaltung des Lehrgebiets Unternehmensweite Softwaresysteme (Prof. Dr. Lars Mönch) über das Thema "Scheduling Under Energy Constraints and Objectives". Interessierte sind herzlich eingeladen.