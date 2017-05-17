Veranstaltungen

[ Hagen]
Termin: 02.06.2017
Intreressierte sind zu der Veranstaltung des Lehrgebiets Unternehmensweite Softwaresysteme eingeladen. Referent ist Prof. Christian Artigues (Toulouse).
Ort: Informatikzentrum (IZ) der FernUniversität in Hagen, Universitätsstr. 1, 58097 Hagen, Raum H05 (Erdgeschoss)
Beginn: 10:00 Uhr
Veranstaltungsdauer: bsi 12 Uhr
Prof. Dr. Christian Artigues, Head ROC Team, Laboratoire d’Analyse et d’Architecture des Systèmes (LAAS) – CNRS, Toulouse, referiert in einer Veranstaltung des Lehrgebiets Unternehmensweite Softwaresysteme (Prof. Dr. Lars Mönch) über das Thema "Scheduling Under Energy Constraints and Objectives". Interessierte sind herzlich eingeladen.
Abstract
Energy considerations are becoming paramount for real-world applications. Moreover optimization issues are at the core of many industrial systems. A rising combinatorial optimization challenge is then the integration of energy constraints and objectives in deterministic scheduling and resource allocation models. This talk will survey research work in this area carried out in the last ten years at LAAS-CNRS. Several real-life scheduling problems involving energetic issues in manufacturing and in the process industry will be introduced, along with generic problems abstracted from these applications. Solution methods based on mixed-integer programming, such as column generation algorithms, and constraint programming, in particular new developments of the "energy reasoning" constraint propagation algorithm, will be presented.