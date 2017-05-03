Aktuelles - Mai 2017

„Hyphens and Heritage: Exploring National Identity among Second-Generation Immigrants in Sweden and the United States“

„Hyphens and Heritage: Exploring National Identity among Second-Generation Immigrants in Sweden and the United States“ ist der Titel des Vortrags, den Prof. Dr. Melinda Jackson von der kalifornischen San José State University am 3. Mai ab 12.30 Uhr im Seminargebäude der FernUniversität, Universitätsstr. 33, 58097 Hagen, Räume 4. und 5, hält. Beginn ist um 12.30 Uhr. Die Veranstaltung richtet sich in erster Linie an Wissenschaftlerinnen, Wissenschaftler, sowie Studierende der Fakultät für Kultur- und Sozialwissenschaften sowie externe Fachleute. Veranstalter ist das Research Center for the Psychological Study of Individual and Community Change (PSINCC) / Lehrgebiet Community Psychology.

Melinda Jackson ist seit 2005 Associate Professor für Politikwissenschaften an der San José State University, California, USA. Ihre Forschung fokussiert sich auf öffentliche Meinung, bürgerliches Engagement und politische Partizipation, mit einem besonderen Fokus auf politische Psychologie und politische Identität.

This work explores national identification narratives among second-generation immigrant college students in Sweden with a focus on the role of political socialization and social identities. In particular, I explore whether children of immigrants feel as strongly connected to a Swedish national identity as their general population peers, and whether their attitudes toward immigration and other policy issues differ in systematic ways from other Swedes. This research builds upon and extends my investigation of these issues among second-generation American students in California. With debates over the social and political consequences of immigration at the forefront in both Europe and the US, this is an important and timely topic for political psychology.