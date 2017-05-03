Aktuelles - Mai 2017

Welche Chancen und Risiken birgt die zunehmende Diversität in Gesellschaften für das Zusammenleben von Menschen unterschiedlicher Herkunft und Religion? Dieser Frage geht Prof. Dr. Miles Hewstone im „wissenschaftsgespräch“ der Fakultät Kultur- und Sozialwissenschaften der FernUniversität in Hagen am Mittwoch, 17. Mai, nach. Hewstone ist Professor für Sozialpsychologie an der Universität Oxford und Direktor des Oxford Centre for the Study of Intergroup Conflict. Seinen Vortrag hält er auf Englisch, anschließend können Fragen auf Deutsch gestellt werden.

Ort der Veranstaltung ist das Seminargebäude der FernUniversität, Raum 1 bis 3, Universitätsstraße 33, 58097 Hagen. Beginn ist um 16 Uhr. Der Eintritt ist frei.

Das „wissenschaftsgespräch“ findet im Rahmen des Hagener Forschungsdialogs der FernUniversität statt.

„We are living in an increasingly diverse world, which poses some challenges and offers opportunities. There is now extensive evidence that contact between members of different ethnic groups is associated with a reduction in prejudice and an improvement in various measures of intergroup relations. However, this conclusion is based primarily on the impact of positive contact, and negative contact has been overlooked until recently, since when it has been claimed to have stronger effects than positive contact. In my presentation I first review results of some of my recent research, assessing the impact of positive contact in various forms: direct contact; extended contact; contact via social networks; and contextual effects of contact. I illustrate the policy impact of contact through a recent study of an ethnic merger between two previously segregated schools. I then consider the impact of negative contact, arguing that it is not very fruitful to ask which has the ‘greater’ impact, but, rather, that one should investigate how positive and negative contact interact. I illustrate current knowledge using a range of methods – experiments, social network analysis, cross-sectional and longitudinal survey analysis, and observational studies. I conclude that a broad approach to conceiving and measuring ‘contact’ is necessary, and that contact conceived in this manner is crucial to understanding the impact of diversity.”