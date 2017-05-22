Aktuelles - Mai 2017

Prof. Dr. Matthias Hein, Leiter der Forschungsgruppe „Machine Learning“ an der Fakultät für Mathematik und Informatik der Universität des Saarlandes, stellt auf dem „Fakultätskolloquium Mathematik und Informatik“ am Montag, 29. Mai, sein aktuelles Projekt vor. Die Veranstaltung richtet sich vornehmlich an ein wissenschaftliches Publikum. Beginn ist um 17 Uhr im Seminargebäude der FernUniversität in Hagen, in den Räumen 4 und 5, Universitätsstraße 33, 58097 Hagen.

Prof. Dr. Matthias Hein:

„I will present our recent work on Perron-Frobenius theory for multi-homogeneous mappings. We have used a refinement of this result to show that the optimization problem behind a class of neural networks for multi-class classification can be solved globally optimal with a linear convergence rate by our nonlinear spectral method. This is the first practically feasible algorithm in the area of neural networks which is guaranteed to find the global optimum.”